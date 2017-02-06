Dat Way! Guess Which Migo Took Cardi B To The Super Bowl

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

migos cardi b

Guess who…

Cardi B Spotted With One Of The Migos At Super Bowl LI

Everyone’s favorite regular degular shmegular girl from The Bronx was spotted at Super Bowl LI Sunday.

Cardi B, whose been partying in Houston all weekend….

HOUSTON..You know it going to be lit !!!!!!!!!!WHO POPPIN OUT ???

A photo posted by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

was spotted at the Big Game with a certain Migo.

Cardi and 1/3 of the ATL trio were seen cheering on the Falcons before that devastating loss and when fans noticed who she was with, she posted a message about liking someone with “community d***.”

migos cardi b

LMAO!

Hit the flip to see which Migo might be trying to get with Cardi B.

Woo, woo, woo, woo! It’s Offset.
migos cardi b

Cardi and Offset were together at Sunday’s game and 21 Savage was nearby.

New couple alert? #CardiB and #Offset of the #Migos went to the Super Bowl together.

A video posted by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on

What do YOU think about Cardi B and Offset???

TMZ Sports also caught video of Cardi and Takeoff together.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://www.naijarepublic.com/dat-way-guess-which-migo-took-cardi-b-to-the-super-bowl/ Dat Way! Guess Which Migo Took Cardi B To The Super Bowl - NaijaRepublic Site

    […] Original Article […]

blog comments powered by Disqus