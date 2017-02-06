Dat Way! Guess Which Migo Took Cardi B To The Super Bowl
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Spotted With One Of The Migos At Super Bowl LI
Everyone’s favorite regular degular shmegular girl from The Bronx was spotted at Super Bowl LI Sunday.
Cardi B, whose been partying in Houston all weekend….
was spotted at the Big Game with a certain Migo.
Cardi and 1/3 of the ATL trio were seen cheering on the Falcons before that devastating loss and when fans noticed who she was with, she posted a message about liking someone with “community d***.”
LMAO!
Hit the flip to see which Migo might be trying to get with Cardi B.
Woo, woo, woo, woo! It’s Offset.
Cardi and Offset were together at Sunday’s game and 21 Savage was nearby.
What do YOU think about Cardi B and Offset???
TMZ Sports also caught video of Cardi and Takeoff together.
