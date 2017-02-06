Mariah Carey, Amber Rose & Their Kids Attend The ‘LEGO Batman’ Movie Premiere

Seen on the scene…

Mariah Carey, Amber Rose And Other Celebs Attend The LEGO Batman Premiere

A number of celebs were spotted this weekend at the Los Angeles LEGO Batman Movie premiere.

Amber Rose brought her son Bash to the event…



and Mariah brought out “dem babies” Morrocan and Monroe.

Other guests included Rosaria Dawson who voices one of the characters in the animated film…

and actor Jason George.

Looks like a fun time for the kids.

More photos from the LEGO Batman premiere on the flip.

Splash News