Mariah Carey, Amber Rose & Their Kids Attend The ‘LEGO Batman’ Movie Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' held at the Regency Village Theatre. Pictured: Mariah Carey

Seen on the scene…

Mariah Carey, Amber Rose And Other Celebs Attend The LEGO Batman Premiere

A number of celebs were spotted this weekend at the Los Angeles LEGO Batman Movie premiere.

Amber Rose brought her son Bash to the event…
World Premiere of The LEGO Batman Movie in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Amber Rose and son Sebastian

and Mariah brought out “dem babies” Morrocan and Monroe.

"The LEGO Batman Movie" Premiere - Los Angeles

Other guests included Rosaria Dawson who voices one of the characters in the animated film…

Celebrities at 'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Rosario Dawson

and actor Jason George.

'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere in Los Angeles

 

Looks like a fun time for the kids.

Celebrities at 'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.

More photos from the LEGO Batman premiere on the flip.

Splash News 

Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' held at the Regency Village Theatre. Pictured: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey at the World Premiere of The LEGO Batman premiere in Westwood, California. Pictured: Mariah Carey

Celebrities at 'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Rosario Dawson

World Premiere of The LEGO Batman Movie in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Rosario Dawson

Celebrities at 'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.

World Premiere of The LEGO Batman Movie in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Amber Rose and son Sebastian

World Premiere of The LEGO Batman Movie in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Amber Rose

'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere in Los Angeles

Celebrities at 'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Mariah Carey

Paps also snapped photos of Amb, Bash and their bodyguard leaving the premiere.

Amber Rose and her son leave 'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere in Westwood, California, USA. Pictured: Amber Rose and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Amber Rose and her son leave 'The Lego Batman Movie' premiere in Westwood, California, USA. Pictured: Amber Rose

