Celebrity Cribs: Peep The $50 Million San Francisco Mansion Beyoncé Lived In For Last Year’s Super Bowl [Photos]

Check Out The $50 Million Mansion Beyoncé’ Lived In During Super Bowl 50

Last night’s Super Bowl halftime show was a pretty big drop off from last year’s Blackity-Black medley of Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

Mrs. Carter and her family had recently moved to the west coast prior to the big game, TMZ reports that the folks at Airbnb still hooked them up with a pretty amazing place to lay their heads while they were in San Francisco.

The $50 million dollar home is exactly the type of place that you would assume the uber-rich Carters would dwell.

Flip it over to see more of the luxury rental…

Image via Airbnb/Splash