Rest In Power: Trayvon Martin’s Parents Write 5-Year Anniversary Book

Trayvon Martin’s Parents Write 5-Year Anniversary Book

The parents of Trayvon Martin have released a book following the tragic murder of this son by child-killer George Zimmerman. Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin took extensive notes during the trial in the days and weeks after the Sanford Police Department’s investigation reports South Florida.

Fulton and Martin say they don’t want their son’s memory to start with murder but how their son lived a powerful life prior. Trayvon would have turned 22 just last week…

“We don’t want people to remember Trayvon by the way he was killed, so it was important to show why he was killed, to humanize Trayvon as a child,” Martin says in a phone interview. “By us writing a book, it was therapeutic, informative and inspirational.”

“Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin” is now available in bookstores nationwide. We will ALWAYS remember Trayvon Martin!