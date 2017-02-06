Petty Paternity: 50 Cent Blocked His Teenage Son Marquise On Instagram

50 Cent Blocked Teen Son Marquise On Instagram

How can you treat your son like this?

We previously reported back in October that 50 Cent’s baby mama asked a court to up her child support for the couple’s teen son, arguing that she needed more money to help pay for the Marquise’s college tuition.

Shaniqua Tompkins has asked a judge in New York Family Court to “modify” her current $6,700 a month payments for Marquise, 19, because she needs the extra money to send him to school among other things, her lawyer, John Katsandonis confirmed to BOSSIP.

50 Cent later posted an Instagram photo of a countdown clock detailing the time of his last child support payments and his son responded!

Marquise now says he can’t even reach his estranged father because 50 has blocked him on social media! 50’s son shared this image of a screenshot showing how petty his famous dad’s paternity really is:

From the desk of #50cent's son #MarquiseJackson A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Curtis later responded by posting a new photo of his “adopted” son just hours after Marquise posted the now-deleted picture. Hit the flip t see what 50 said next…

