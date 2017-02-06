Patriots TE Martellus Bennett Says He’ll Be Skipping White House Visit With The Chief Cheeto
This Patriots Tight End Is Worthy Of Our Admiration
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett says he’ll skip out on a visit to the White House if the team is extended an invitation in honor of their Super Bowl win.
“It is what it is People know how I feel about it,” Bennett told the Dallas Morning News, when asked if he’d attend a White House celebration. “Just follow me on Twitter.”
Earlier in the week, Bennett told another Dallas MN reporter he wouldn’t attend a White House event:
“Because I don’t support the guy in the house,” he said.
It’s been well documented that both Patriots owner Bob Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady are friends and supporters of Donald Trump but Bennett says he isn’t concerned about Kraft’s disapproval.
“I’m not really worried about that,” Bennett said. “I’m not worried about it at all.”
Bennett says he doesn’t bring political talk to the locker room.
“You just don’t bring that to work,” he said. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”
We can see why that is. Brady does have to throw him the ball after all.
It’s worth noting that Tom Brady declined President Obama’s invite to the White House when he honored the Patriots last win. He said he had a “family commitment” and went on vacay with Giselle and their kids.
But anyways, back to Super Bowl Marty…
One of our favorite moments from Bennett came when he brought his 3-year-old daughter Jet to the press conference with him. She completely took over!
More great moments with Marty and his family when you continue…
