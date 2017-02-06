ThankUObama: Chance The Rapper Honors First Black Family With New Fashion Line

Chance The Rapper Launches #ThankUObama Fashion Line

Chance is doing it for the culture!

The Chicago rapper recently decided to create a fashion line that would pay homage to former President Obama and his beautiful black family. Chance says he wanted to create the line to commemorate a special time in his life:

He even has a message for Malia on one of the shirts:

But wait…

Hit the flip for more and get your shirt HERE.

Twitter/Chance The Rapper