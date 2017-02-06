Florida Crazies: Attacked Teen Dad Parks Truck On Top Of Road Rager’s Car To Prevent Shooting

Florida Man Parks Truck On Attacker’s Car In Road Rage Incident

Florida, the land of the utterly ridiculous and somehow still-believable.

A 18-year-old father was brutally beaten at a red light by an 53-year-old insane driver who had caused several accidents in the area.

According to ClickOrlando, the teen’s baby mama lied and told the attacker that she had a gun and the road rager called her bluff. Adalberto Aponte went back to his Toyota Camry to retrieve his REAL gun and that left the young dad with no choice but to protect his family from potential murder…

Aponte told the family, “I’ll show you a real gun,” and then started to walk toward his vehicle. Traffic prevented the truck driver from moving forward, so instead, he backed up his truck and parked it on top of the Camry, so Aponte wouldn’t get the gun and cause further harm to his family, police said. Witnesses were able to confirm the victim’s versions of events. Aponte was arrested at the scene and charged with burglary, battery, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The truck driver was not arrested.

There is something truly wrong with the people in the panhandle. SMFH.

Image via ClickOrlando