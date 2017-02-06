Blac Chyna Sick With Worry Over Fears For Baby Dream’s Health

❤ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

Blac Chyna Worried Dream Will Contract Diabetes Like Rob

Over the weekend Blac Chyna posted a number of adorable shots with her beautiful children King and Dream wearing matching red and white striped pajamas.

The photos come amid reports that Blac Chyna is freaking out over fears for her daughter’s future after learning she’s at serious risk of contracting Type 2 diabetes, like her father Rob Kardashian.

According to OK! Magazine reports:

“She was googling Rob’s condition after he was rushed to hospital last month, and stumbled on a chilling fact,” a source tells OK!. Our insider continues, “She read that the children of a parent who’s been diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes before the age of 50 stand a one in seven chance of getting the disease.” “Chyna’s frantically consulting nutritionists and diet books to see how she can stop this,” says the source.

We can see how that could definitely be scary, especially because Dream is still a little baby. Diabetes for kids can be really dangerous. Our prayers are with little Dream.

Any parents out there whose kids have diabetes who have any suggestions for other folks who may have the same concerns as Chyna? Any nurses or doctors who can recommend ways we can all avoid contracting this disease?

More photos of Chyna and the kids when you continue.