Jennifer Lopez Shares A Rendition Of Nat King Cole’s “Smile”

Jennifer Lopez has been roundly mocked as a not-so-good singer and rightfully so for the most part. However, the 47-year-old singer-slash-thirst trapper recently posted a piano-driven performance of Nat King Cole’s soulful classic “Smile”.

Repost: Part 1. 🎀Rare moment with @jlo #smile πŸ€—πŸ˜‡πŸ˜ A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:02am PST

#Repost @steviemackey ・・・ Part 2. 🎀Rare moment with @jlo #smile πŸ€—πŸ˜‡πŸ˜ A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:04am PST

