Hide Ya Wife: Thotty Mr. Clean Destroyed Panties Everywhere During The Super Bowl

Thotty Mr. Clean Shatters The Internet

This year’s heart-stopping Super Bowl will be remembered for three things: The Falcons blowing a 25-point lead, the sickly Bushes showing up for the coin toss after curving Trump’s Inauguration and thotty Mr. Clean destroying panties across the universe.

Hit the flip for the best (and funniest) reactions to the new panty-melting Mr. Clean.