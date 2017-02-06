Petty Never Dies: The Bushes Appeared At The Super Bowl After Fake Dying On Trump
The Petty Bushes Slid Thru & Won The Super Bowl
999-year-old Presidential couple George H.W. & Barbara Bush won the Super Bowl with their coin toss appearance that came just weeks after they fake died to avoid Trump’s cheeto dusty Inauguration in a deliciously petty moment we’ll never forget.
Hit the flip for the best (and funniest) reactions to the Bushes appearing at the Super Bowl after curving Trump’s inauguration.
Pops Bush sprinkled the Doctor’s note on Trump like #SaltBae…
