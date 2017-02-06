Petty Never Dies: The Bushes Appeared At The Super Bowl After Fake Dying On Trump

The Petty Bushes Slid Thru & Won The Super Bowl

999-year-old Presidential couple George H.W. & Barbara Bush won the Super Bowl with their coin toss appearance that came just weeks after they fake died to avoid Trump’s cheeto dusty Inauguration in a deliciously petty moment we’ll never forget.

Hit the flip for the best (and funniest) reactions to the Bushes appearing at the Super Bowl after curving Trump’s inauguration.