Petty Never Dies: The Bushes Appeared At The Super Bowl After Fake Dying On Trump

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

tooshort

The Petty Bushes Slid Thru & Won The Super Bowl

999-year-old Presidential couple George H.W. & Barbara Bush won the Super Bowl with their coin toss appearance that came just weeks after they fake died to avoid Trump’s cheeto dusty Inauguration in a deliciously petty moment we’ll never forget.

dostuff

Hit the flip for the best (and funniest) reactions to the Bushes appearing at the Super Bowl after curving Trump’s inauguration.

Pops Bush sprinkled the Doctor’s note on Trump like #SaltBae

drnote

nosnapchat

whogoin

hospital

Fast forward to Super Bowl Sunday…

wedying

hitsuperbowl

tooshort

    Continue Slideshow

    gasitup

    tosscoins

    trumptweet

    dostuff

    supporthim

    worstpres

    snailspeed

    mermaidman

    Petty never dies.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Bolitics, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus