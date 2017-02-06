Coupled Up: Mariah Carey And Backup Dancer Boo Celebrate Her Breakup Single

Celebrating #IDONT last night in LA. 🎂❤🔥📷: Josh Blanchard/Getty Images @jdbphotog A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Mariah Carey Joined By Dancer Boyfriend At Single Celebration

Single celebration certainly has more than one meaning for diva Mariah Carey, who partied this weekend at Catch LA in honor of her new single “I Don’t” which features YG. Carey hosted guests including DJ Felli Fel and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka at the private dinner.

Mariah greeted her guests with hugs and kisses while they enjoyed a rose champagne bar along with CATCH LA’s signature Lobster Mac & Cheese and “Hit Me” Chocolate Cake.

Josh Blanchard/Getty Images Courtesy Mariah Carey