Coupled Up: Mariah Carey And Backup Dancer Boo Celebrate Her Breakup Single

- By Bossip Staff
Mariah Carey Joined By Dancer Boyfriend At Single Celebration

Single celebration certainly has more than one meaning for diva Mariah Carey, who partied this weekend at Catch LA in honor of her new single “I Don’t” which features YG. Carey hosted guests including DJ Felli Fel and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka at the private dinner.

Mariah greeted her guests with hugs and kisses while they enjoyed a rose champagne bar along with CATCH LA’s signature Lobster Mac & Cheese and “Hit Me” Chocolate Cake.

