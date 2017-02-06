Well, Actually: Naomie Harris Disputes Belief That 2017 Award Nods Are Response To #OscarsSoWhite

Naomie Harris Talks Playing A Crackhead And Racism Against Immigrants

Congratulations to the lovely Naomie Harris, who covers the newest issue of New York Magazine! The cover story provides Harris an opportunity to address controversial topics like the diversity of this year’s Oscar nominees, the spread of racism and xenophobia both in the UK and America and her belief about who will win the Oscar she’s nominated for (Best Supporting Actress).

Harris told NYMag she had to let go of “a lot of judgment” about her ‘Moonlight’ character Paula, especially because she’s never had a drink!!!

“I’m so Miss Control Freak,” she admits. “I could never imagine being drunk or losing control like that. That’s my worst nightmare.”

Harris also sounds off about the notion that the large number of African-American actors and projects nominated at the Academy Awards this year is in response to #OscarsSoWhite:

“I know that everyone thinks this year is a response to that whole campaign,” Harris says carefully. “When, in fact, these films were in production or preproduction for years before all of this. So they aren’t actually a response to that whole argument. So I don’t like the way that they’re used as a response to that. And people are saying, you know, ‘Isn’t it amazing in a year how things have changed as a result of that campaign?’ ”

We agree with her. The films and actors who are nominated are DESERVING — as they probably were last year as well. We’re glad that she’s hitting out at the misconception because there’s always people looking for a reason to diminish the accomplishments of black folks!

Harris is up for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in ‘Moonlight’ BUT she says she doesn’t think she’ll win:

“It’s not going to happen. It’s Viola [Davis]’s year, you know?”

Hit the flip for Naomi’s take on the anti-immigration wave in the US and the UK and her own experiencers with racism when you continue!

Photo Credit: Erik Madigan Heck/New York Magazine