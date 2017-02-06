In Case You Care: Hurricane Chris Wants To Fight Kodak Black Over Lil Wayne

Hurricane Chris Wants To Fight Kodak Black Over Lil Wayne

A couple weeks ago rapper Kodak Black announced that he wanted to fight Weezy F. Baby to claim the Best Rapper Alive title. Check out the video below:

Kodak Black says he wanna fight Lil Wayne for everything he got 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/lN6J9FdBwO — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 10, 2017

Kodak says he’s ready to put every single piece of fake jewlery he’s up for the fight. The Project Baby proclaimined:

“Ay listen here man. Tell Lil Wayne fight me, know what I’m saying,” Kodak says in the Instagram vid. “We finna get in the ring, we finna fight me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid a** ni**a out. And if he whoop me, he the best rapper alive, ya heard me?!?”

Many rappers came out the woodwork to give Kodak the ‘ho sit down’ but Louisiana artist Hurricane Chris threw his name into the mix. Chris hopped off the struggle bus after years of rapper exile and fired shots at Kodak for trying to catch fade with his friend Wayne:

WAIT👏🏾A👏🏾MINUTE! The plot just keeps getting thicker 😩 #HurricaneChris #LilWayne #KodakBlack A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

Chris then made this video directed right at the Florida goon:

Hurricane Chris got a message for Kodak Black pic.twitter.com/GjnGm8IZQH — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 6, 2017

But wait there’s more…

Do you think Weezy will respond?