Ain’t No Strip Club, Lil Bih: Big Sean Goes Ham On Fan Throwing Money During Vegas Performance [Video]

Big Sean Celebrates birthday at Drais Nightclub

Big Sean Snaps On A Fan Throwing Money During His Performance

Big Sean is known as a mild-mannered and positive brotha, but he wasn’t having it during a recent performance in Las Vegas at Drai’s nightclub.

The Detroit rapper was in the middle of “IDFWU” when he caught some douchebag in the crowd throwing money at people. Sean found it incredibly disrespectful and didn’t bite his tongue in addressing the attention-slore…

Well, damn.

