How Salem Mitchell Turned Cyberbullying Into A Contract With Ford Models

For all the blessings the internet has given us, it’s also taken the human element out of many of our interactions. It’s easy to say mean and nasty things online when you don’t have to bother seeing the person’s dejected face as they read your hurtful comments. Any one who spends a certain amount of time in the digital space will eventually find themselves the victim of it.

18-year-old Salem Mitchell learned this when she began sharing pictures of herself on social media. While attending the San Diego School for Creative and Performing Arts, Mitchell’s classmates would often ask her to pose for their photography projects. Mitchell would post the images on her Instagram page and she started building a following. What started off as a very common and innocent activity, posting pictures of herself, eventually became an issue. You see, Mitchell has a whole heap of freckles across her face and apparently, people on the internet didn’t like that. And instead of just scrolling away, they let their thoughts be known.

If you’re still on a high from Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, then you might really lose it over this news. See, Bey is sharing the love beyond her own personal three hearts, she’s just released a Valentine’s Day Lemonade collection and we guarantee more than a couple pieces have your name on them.

The items contain all sorts of lyrical references to her wildly successful Lemondade album that are perfect for lover’s day and even a nod to her new bundles of joy — i.e. the three hearts on the All Night Candy Crop. But we’re sure you’d rather just see the pieces for yourself instead of hear us talk about them, especially since sizes are already selling out of that most bomb p-ssy bra and panty set. Check out the full collection on the next few pages.

Chrissy Teigen Gives Accidental Boob Flash At Super Bowl LI

Chrissy Teigen gave a little show of her own during the New England Patriots’ stunning win over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. While sitting in a viewing box alongside her husband, John Legend, the model had a bit of wardrobe malfunction leading to an inadvertent slip of the nipple.

As the cameras scanned the press and media boxes for celebrity sightings, Teigen and Legend were seemingly enjoying the game. However, a very focused Twitter user by the name of @chuckupthedusse managed to zero in on Teigen’s sheer top and the bare situation underneath. After posting a seven-second clip of the slip to Twitter, the video made its usual rounds but didn’t quite garner the controversy one would expect.

Teigen, who is probably one of Twitter’s most lively and engaging personalities, laughed off the nipple gaffe with some of her usual wit.

“[B]oom goes the dynamite,” read Teigen’s response to the video which was retweeted well over 5,000 times. The NFL hasn’t addressed the matter and looks largely to be a non-issue. And thanks to Chuck Will’s quick eyes and DVR skills, much of the world would have remained in the dark about how Teigen’s boobs look naked.

