We Still Cool, Right? Kanye West Deletes All Trump-Supporting Tweets, Desperate For Cookout Invite

Kanye West Deletes All Previous Trump-Supporting Tweets From Twitter

Is Donald Trump’s African-American jumping off the bigoted bandwagon?

Kanye West might still be trying to get the tire marks off the back of his $2,000 sweatshirts after Twitter collectively through him under a speeding bus over his support of President Safety Cone.

But it appears that Mr. West has turned over a new leaf as he has deleted all of his 140-character co-signs from Twitter according to TMZ.

Some will say that ‘Ye was coerced into scrubbing his page of Trump praise, but a source close to him swears up and down that this was 100% Kanye’s decision.

Why the change of heart? Well, apparently Kanye doesn’t approve of the burnt sienna POTUS’ first couple weeks in office. Specifically in regards to the Muslim bad. Guess Pablo just now realized that such a policy was on Trump’s agenda. No idea how he missed that, but we’re also not surprised that he did. Living in that Kardashian bubble probably precludes a lot of common knowledge and information to infiltrate his brain.

You lettin’ Kanye come back to cookout now?

Image via NBC