DakotaStrong J.R. Smith Finally Holds His 5-Month Premature Baby

J.R. Smith Updates Fans On His Premature Daughter

J.R. Smith and his wife are giving fans an update on their preemie. As previously reported J.R. and Jewel Harris shared the devastating news that they welcomed their daughter Dakota 5 months early.

Now according to J.R. he’s finally been able to hold litte Dakota who was born weighing just a little over 1 pound.

Prayers up for J.R. and his family. Get well soon, Dakota.

