Random Ridiculousness: British Cop Dressed As A Giraffe Gallops Down Fleeing Shoplifter

London Police Officer Chases A Shoplifter While Dressed As A Giraffe

Most decent cops have good instincts, great cops have animal instincts.

Enter London cop Ben Perkins. While he and a few of his friends were inexplicably dressed as giraffes while bouncing from pub to pub on a bar crawl, they witnessed a shoplifter hauling a$$ away from a local TK Maxx (not to be confused with the stateside TJ Maxx although they look to by run by the same company).

According to MetroUK, Perkins’ instincts kicked in and he began chasing the thief…while dressed as a giraffe.

Eventually the perp was caught and the Ben along with his band of furry men hemmed the man up until cops came to cuff him.

This photo is a result of that chase.

We can’t even begin to imagine how strangely hilarious it must have been to witness grown men in giraffe costumes chasing a robber. So random. So very ridiculous.

Image via Twitter