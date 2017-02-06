Exclusive: True Or False? Is Odell Beckham Chopping Nicole Murphy’s Cougar Cakes To Smithereens

Pair Partied At Same Club During Super Bowl Weekend, But Things Weren’t What They Seemed

They were spotted partying in the same VIP area during a Super Bowl party in Houston over the weekend, leading some to speculate that the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. and Nicole Murphy were dating.

And at least one blog published a story that the NFL baller and comedian Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife were now an item and attended the Mercy Nightclub together Saturday night, where the milf “kept a close eye” on the 24-year-old, according to the report. The report also claimed they later left together as security kept onlookers at bay.

But BOSSIP can exclusively confirm that Beckham and Murphy are not dating, and have never even met one another. They just happened to be at the same place at the same time.

“Nicole has never met him before,” a source told us. “Not even that night. They’ve never met. They didn’t even talk.”

The 49-year-old mother of five happened to walk by the VIP section where Beckham was holding court with his friends as the featured host at the Houston club, a source with knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP. A photographer then snapped them in proximity to one another, but the source insisted they were not together. Migos were performing at the venue, and Jas Prince was also spotted in the building.

Beckham did spend the weekend partying in Houston, but was focused on hanging out with his boys – not trying to pick up girls, the source said. Beckham hasn’t been out on the dating scene since courting actress and singer Zendaya last year.

“He didn’t touch or talk or look at any girl,” the source said. “He was with his guys.”