Mama Don’t Play: Kim Zolciak Goes HAM On Beach Bi**h Who Wanted Her Kids To STFU

Kim Zolciak Confronts Woman Who Asked Her Kids To Be Quiet

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is not the mama to mess with!

The former RHOA star recently had to put the verbal smackdown on a snooty beyotch who wanted her kids to shut up while in Turk & Caicos. Kim enjoyed the beach vacation with her kids Brielle, Ariana, Kash and Kroy Jagger and baller hubby, Kroy Biermann.

Kim posted photos of her tropical vacation before being joined by four of her six children:

The ‘Tardy For The Party’ star later had to address a woman who demanded her children STFU while playing on the beach. Kim posted the video via Snapchat of her firing back at the bitter broad…

Kim says: “This lady on the beach came up to me and said, ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach,'” she recalled. “B**ch, what?! They’re 4 and 5. We’ve been nothing but respectful. I told her, ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f-**king chair to the other end of the beach.'”

But that didn’t stop her beautiful beach getaway:

