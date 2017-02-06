Exclusive: Monique Exposito Gives Birth — Is It Reggie Bush’s Baby?

Monique Exposito Gives Birth Super Bowl Sunday

The woman alleged to be Reggie Bush’s mistress gave birth to their son during game time Super Bowl Sunday.

Monique Exposito gave birth to the son sometime after kickoff Feb. 5, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, a close friend of the former Story nightclub cocktail waitress told BOSSIP.

There were attorneys present, who gave the baby a DNA test and weighed and measured him, the source said, though it was unclear who the lawyers represented.

The baby, whose first and last name were not released, looks very much like his mother, though his hair is identical to Reggie’s daughter Briseis with wife Lillit, according to our source.

Exposito’s estranged husband, Alex Bastin, wasn’t present for the birth, nor was Bush, who is married with two small children. The source said that Bush was immediately informed of his alleged son’s birth.

The new mom will spend the next few days in the hospital recovering from her C-section and getting to know her new bundle of joy.

Exposito allegedly confessed to friends and family that she was seeing at least two other men besides Reggie during her marriage to Bastin – British boxer Steed Woodall and Florida Marlins player Giancarlo Staton. But she insisted that Bush was the only man that she slept with unprotected, the friend said.

Bastin has since filed for divorce from Exposito, and cited Bush as the father of her son.

The Miami woman allegedly had an affair with Bush, sleeping with him over the course of eight months in 2015, which resulted in the baby. Bush – who has repeatedly ignored BOSSIP’s requests for comment – has said through his lawyers that he is happily married.