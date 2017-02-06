Mother Charged After 4-Yr-Old Daughter Dies From Kick To Stomach [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Iris Hernandez-Rivas, a 20-yr-old mother from Maryland, has been charged with multiple counts after her 4-yr-old daughter died from being kicked in the stomach. The mother kicked little Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez because she didn’t brush her teeth in the morning. Baby Nohely was found face down in the bathtub when the mother called the police and said she found her that way after taking a shower. SMMFH!

