106-Yr-Old Woman Engagement Ceremony To 66-Yr-Old Boy Toy Is Lit [Video]

Valdemira Rodrigues de Olivera, who is 106-yrs-young, got engaged to her 66-yr-old boyfriend, Aparecido Dias Jacob, against doctors orders. The doc straight up said de Olivera is too damn old to be walking any isles. The Brazilian couple stays at the old folks home together but in separate rooms and despite their age, the 172-yrs-combined duo wanted to celebrate their union in front of everyone.