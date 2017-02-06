Thanks, Dad: Did Ol’ Mathew Knowles Just Reveal The Sex Of Beyoncé’s Blueprint 1 And 2 Babies?

Mathew Knowles Suggests That Beyoncé Is Having Fraternal Twins

Beyoncé does everything with purpose and timing. She keeps much of her life very close to the vest and as we’ve learned, she loves to release information via subtle hints on Instagram.

That said, it looks like daddy Matty Knowles might have spilled Bey’s beans when he released a congratulatory public statement about his daughter’s bundles of joy.

Since the day Mrs. Carter announced her new knocked up status fans have been wondering what kind of twins she would be having. Boys? Girls? Both? Well, according to MirrorUK, Mathew Knowles might have just let us all know:

And talking about the happy news, Beyonce’s dad and former manager shared: “I’m extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her.

“And Blue Ivy is going to have some brothers and sisters. She is already excited.”

He tried to walk it back some, but the look on his face said “Oh s#!t, I wasn’t supposed to say that”. He should’ve taken the Kelly Rowland approach and faked laryngitis.

Dah, well. Too late now. SMH.

Image via WENN