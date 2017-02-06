Spotted: Phaedra Parks & Nicole Murphy Attend T.I.’s Grand Hustle Dinner In Houston

Seen on the Super Bowl scene…

Celebs Attend T.I.’s Grand Hustle Super Bowl Dinner

During Super LI weekend, celebrities were spotted at the Oceaniaire at the Galleria for T.I.’s Grand Hustle dinner.

The dinner that honored Trae Tha Truth’s promotion to VP of Grand Hustle…

brought out Nicole Murphy and Phaedra Parks…

Other guests included Nick Cannon…

Meek Mill…

Young Dro…

What do YOU think about turtle neck TIP’s Oceanaire dinner?

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

