Britney Spears’ 8-Year-Old Niece In Critical Condition After ATV Accident

Britney Spears’ Niece Maddie In Critical Condition

Britney Spears’ 8-year-old niece is in critical condition at a New Orleans hospital after suffering an ATV accident at her home on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie was riding in her Polaris when she swerved her wheels to avoid rolling into a ditch.

However, the move flipped her vehicle over into a pond, pinning her underwater. She remained submerged for 2 minutes while Jamie Lynn and her husband ran 100 yards to her aid then frantically tried to unfasten her seat belt and free her from the netting to get her out.

Paramedics arrived on the scene in just a few minutes, and Maddie was finally freed by paramedics.

Today, Britney Spears asked for her fans’ prayers for her ailing niece:

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Hopefully she’ll pull through alright.

Twitter/Splash