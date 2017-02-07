Trump’s America: Racist Customers Leave Note Saying They Won’t Eat At Mexican-Owned Restaurant

Customers Leave Racist Note for Mexican Owner

Customers dining at a Texas restaurant left behind a hateful reminder of the climate we’re living in under the new presidential regime.

As reported by MailOnline, Fernando Franco, owner of the Di Frabo restaurant noting that the patrons greatly enjoyed the food, but insisted that they would NOT be returning because they learned that the owner was Mexican.

Franco is originally from Mexico City. However, he said the horrible note was the first time since living in the US that he felt unwelcome and like an outsider.

‘The food was tasty and the service was attentive. However, the owner is “Mexican.” We will not return. “America first”‘

If “America First” looks familiar…it should. The Phrase became popular during Trump’s campaign days, as did this outwardly Mexican-hating attitude emboldened racists are adopting now that that orange individual is in office.

Either way, Franco says he isn’t sure which customers left the note, or how they even figured out he was the owner while dining there. His best guess is that they overheard him speaking in Spanish to his wife, as the couple were also dining in his restaurant at the time.

WELP. This is what “America” wanted, though. SMH.

