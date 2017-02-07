Alternative Vacays: Check Out The Frey Ranch Distillery In Reno, Nevada

Frey Ranch Distillery In Reno, Nevada

Although it’s mainly known as a gambling location, Reno, Nevada is truly emerging as a destination vacation, offering something for everyone. The area is bubbling with premiere craft breweries and distilleries, tech innovation and luxurious amenities at area resorts such as Grand Sierra Resort (GSR).

We had a chance to check out some of Reno’s amazing attractions during a recent trip…and we have to say, it’s a very slept-on location for sightseeing, entertainment, and nightlife.

One stop we made in the area was the Frey Ranch Estate Distillery. The family-owned vineyard and distillery produces gin, vodka, bourbon whiskey, absinthe and various wines using grains and grapes grown, distilled, malted and bottled all on site at the historic 1,200-acre ranch.

Take a look at some of the sights and sounds on the ranch:

Of course, we had to sample just about of their signature spirits while there…and we highly recommend both Churchill Vineyards Lemberger wine and the Frey Gin, to start.

Joe Chea