Ho Sit Down: Kate Upton Had A Hissy Fit Over Sports Illustrated Cover

Kate Upton Thinks Her Spongebob Bawwwwdy Should Cover Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue Again

We’re excited to learn that Sports Illustrated will be releasing their Swimsuit issue next Monday — and even more juiced to learn Serena Williams is expected to be one of three possible cover stars. OG supermodel Christie Brinkley may be sharing cover model honors with Williams (at the tender age of 63!), Brinkley also posed with her daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray for the issue. Lastly we hear that Kate Upton is also in the running for cover honors!

Here’s where it gets tricky… Upton may or may not be in the issue at all because she was acting like a real beyotch during production of the issue…

Finding my sexy #method #whofarted #SISwim A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on May 20, 2015 at 1:24pm PDT

“There was drama,” one source told Page Six. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.”

Yikes… This is insane, especially considering SI pretty much made Upton famous when she won their Rookie of the Year honors for the 2011 issue. She’s since covered the magazine twice — in 2012 and 2013.

“She was being a big f - - king diva,” the source continued. “She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

We saw Upton in “The Other Woman” along with Nicki Minaj and Cameron Diaz and found her acting to be pretty much trash… She reportedly has another three movies currently in post-production. Let’s hope those turn out better.

It turns out that this isn’t the first time Upton, who is engaged to marry baseball pro Justin Verlander, has been accused of diva behavior. A previous NY Post article pondered whether her “ego is ‘ruining her career.’ ” While another modeling industry vet said that her “demands became ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for the mag huffed about the speculation, “It’s that time of year again. Who is in, who’s on the cover, what will they do next? Everyone has a guess, and that’s all this is.”

Do you think SI should have shut down Upton completely? We always have thought she has kind of a Spongebob shape.

Congratulations @rondarousey @theashleygraham and @haileyclauson on 2016 @si_swimsuit's and @mj_day for understanding the importance of empowering all body types! A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 15, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

At least Upton was nice enough to contratulate last year’s cover girls.

