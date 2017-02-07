Love & Hip Hop Ep.13: Peter Brings Amina & Tara Together And Kimbella Gets 86’d [Video]

We already told you about Peter asking Amina for a divorce. On #LHHNY last night, Peter was able to bring 2 of his baby mommas together amicably with all 113 of his kids being present. The beef with Tara and Amina was long standing, but all funk must come to an end. Hell, even Cory came through!

Turn the pages for a gang-gang more…like Kimbella being denied entry to lil Mendeecees birthday party.