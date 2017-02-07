Cash Me In Cuffs, How Bah Dah? Viral Meme Teen Brat Pulled For Punching Passenger On Plane

Danielle Bregoli Escorted Off Plane After Assaulting A Passenger

This lil’ broad is gonna bite off more than she can chew one of these days, and when that day comes, she’s gonna get her azz whooped.

According to TMZ, the Dr. Phil “Cash Me Ousside” girl, 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, was hemmed up by police officers after she cold cocked a passenger aboard a Spirit Air Flight.

Danielle says her mom was having a little trouble putting a bag in the overhead compartment when an impatient passenger began to beef and eventually put hands around mom’s neck. Being the thug misses that she is, Danielle sent 5 fingers across the passenger’s face.

Police removed all three from the flight but no one wanted to press charges. They did agree that their lawyers would handle things in court so it sounds like a lawsuit is on deck, shawty.

All three women have been banned from Spirit for life.

Image via YouTube/Dr. Phil