Jodeci Confirms Whether Or Not They’re Getting The New Edition Biopic Treatment

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2017-02-07-at-9-06-33-am

Jodeci Working On New Biopic For TV

Jodeci is finally getting a movie!

screen-shot-2017-02-07-at-9-05-53-am

Riding off the major success of BET’s New Edition Biopic, another legendary R&B band will be featured on a screen near you. According to Jodeci member Mr. Dalvin, the ‘Cry For You’ group is busy working on a comeback and have even been hitting the road melting auntie panties across the nation.

The mad band was on tour back in 2015:

JODECI on tour excited to see in your city real soon lots of dates being added

A photo posted by Mr Dalvin Official (@mr.dalvin) on

Mr. Dalvin and Jojo chatted with a Bay Area radio show to confirm the biopic news:

The Jodeci member says: “They started the process last September. We just finished the script and we’ll go into production next month, so we are looking at probably the end of next year for the release. VH1 owns the rights so far.”

Will you be tuning in for the Jodeci biopic?

IG

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Congratulations, Did You Know

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus