Jodeci Confirms Whether Or Not They’re Getting The New Edition Biopic Treatment
- By Bossip Staff
Jodeci Working On New Biopic For TV
Jodeci is finally getting a movie!
Riding off the major success of BET’s New Edition Biopic, another legendary R&B band will be featured on a screen near you. According to Jodeci member Mr. Dalvin, the ‘Cry For You’ group is busy working on a comeback and have even been hitting the road melting auntie panties across the nation.
The mad band was on tour back in 2015:
Mr. Dalvin and Jojo chatted with a Bay Area radio show to confirm the biopic news:
The Jodeci member says: “They started the process last September. We just finished the script and we’ll go into production next month, so we are looking at probably the end of next year for the release. VH1 owns the rights so far.”
Will you be tuning in for the Jodeci biopic?
