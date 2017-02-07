Kandi Claps Back At ‘Lonely & Miserable’ Women Hating On Her Marriage With Todd

Kandi Fires Back At Lonely Women Hating On Her Marriage

Kandi is fed up!

The RHOA star is clapping back at haters who think her marriage with Todd Tucker is headed to Splitsville. Kandi has recently made headlines for her freaky former relationship with castmate Porsha Williams.

Porsha claimed Kandi approached her for a nasty “sex dungeon” third-wheel smash session. The socialite even admitted she kissed Kandi’s husband during a drunken night out:

Well damn!

The RHOA star recently fired back at online trolls who dissed her union to Todd with this simple but direct message:

Kandi continues to clap back at fans who think she needs Phaedra to keep her shady storyline going on the hit Bravo reality show:

Friday on @TheRealDaytime @Kandi is clapping back! Watch as she "Hits Reply" to fan who says she's only feuding with @PhaedraParks on #RHOA for a storyline. Tune in tomorrow for more! 🐸☕️ A video posted by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Todd might want to stay clear of these two if he wants to keep his marriage together:

In happier news, Kandi’s baby daddy has reconciled with daughter Riley. Hit the flip to check out more photos and the apology by Block next…

IG