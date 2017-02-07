We’re Doomed: VP Mike Pence Will Break Tie In Betsy DeVos Confirmation Vote Today

Mike Pence To Break Tie In Betsy DeVos’ Confirmation Vote

Incompetent Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos will likely be our next secretary of education. According to ABC News, Republican-ruled Senate will vote today on the confirmation of DeVos to serve as the Trump administration’s secretary of education, a close vote that will require Vice President Mike Pence to break with a tie-breaking vote.

FYI: This will be the first time in American history that a Vice President would have to break a tie during a confirmation for a presidential nominee.

VP Pence, using his executive power as president of the Senate, would have to break the tie if indeed the vote comes down to a tie between Democrats against and Republicans for the confirmation. However, two moderate Republicans, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced they would not vote for the shady billionaire.

Late last night, the Democratic caucus staged a 24-hour run of speeches featuring over 30 lawmakers to slow down and block the confirmation of DeVos.

Do you think DeVos should be confirmed today?

