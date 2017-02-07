Here’s What T.I. Thinks About Rumors He Debuted His ‘Side Chick’ At The Super Bowl

Rumor control…

T.I. Responds To New Girlfriend Rumors

T.I. is clapping back at rumors that he used Super Bowl LI to debut the new lady in his life.

As previously reported T.I. was spotted at the NFL’s media party with THIS lovely lady on his arm.



That woman turned out to be Kristen Ingram, the head of affiliate marketing for the NFL, who reportedly has NO personal connection to Tip.



T.I. recently took to Instagram to address the rumors and used a photo from his Grand Hustle dinner attended by Phaedra Parks, Nicole Murphy, Meek Mill and Angela Yee to do so.

“I was telling Angela Yee watch where she stand cause anybody I stand next to ends up being my side piece. […] Y’all lame as hell,” wrote Tip.

What side chick????



More on the flip.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net