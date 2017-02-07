DJ Khaled Surprises Fans In Houston At Super Bowl Event

“We Da Best” DJ Pops Up At “Fan Luv” Event For CÎROC MANGO

DJ Khaled showed football fans love last weekend at a surprise appearance before Super Bowl Sunday.

The “We Da Best” DJ, the brand ambassador of CÎROC MANGO, came to a Houston liquor store Saturday, where he whipped the 2,000 strong crowd into a frenzy with his appearance at the “Fan Luv” at the Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods in Houston.

After Snapchatting the spectacle, the music man took to the mic to thank fans for their support and remind them to hustle hard.