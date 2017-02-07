DJ Khaled Surprises Fans In Houston At Super Bowl Event

- By Bossip Staff
“We Da Best” DJ Pops Up At “Fan Luv” Event For CÎROC MANGO

DJ Khaled showed football fans love last weekend at a surprise appearance before Super Bowl Sunday.

The “We Da Best” DJ, the brand ambassador of CÎROC MANGO, came to a Houston liquor store Saturday, where he whipped the 2,000 strong crowd into a frenzy with his appearance at the “Fan Luv” at the Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods in Houston.

After Snapchatting the spectacle, the music man took to the mic to thank fans for their support and remind them to hustle hard.

