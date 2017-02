Drake Slams Donald Trump And His Divisive Rhetoric

Drake isn’t exactly the most revolutionary artist in the world, but he’s not feeling America’s new FANTA-in-chief.

He let his feelings be known while on stage in London on his Boy Meets World Tour.

Drake on Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/1sCRKtPRBg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 6, 2017

What do you think about what Drake had to say?

Image via Instagram/Twitter