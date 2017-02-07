In White Folks News: Madonna Adopting 4-Year-Old Malawi Twins



Madonna Adopting Malawi Twins

And twins make six! Madonna is set to become a mother of six now that her petition to adopt twin girls from Malawi has been accepted.

Madge, who has two other children from Malawi, her son David Banda, and her daughter Mercy James, will soon become a mother to twins Esther and Stella.

Details on the children are scarce, but Madonna previously denied planning to adopt when she was spotted in Malawi last month.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home, said Madonna. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

The Daily Mail reports:

Malawi’s High Court gave approval on Tuesday for U.S. pop star Madonna to adopt two children, bringing the total to four children the singer has taken into her care from the impoverished southern African country, a court official said. Malawian judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said the singer was inside the court in Lilongwe when the ruling was delivered. ‘Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children,’ Mvula said. ‘In fact, at the time we were granting her the permission she was in the courtroom with her lawyers.’

As previously reported Madonna lost a nine-month custody battle over her teenage son Rocco to Guy Ritchie in September.

