Airbnb’s Super Bowl Ad Was A Direct Diss To Cheeto Mussolini’s Muslim Ban

Airbnb’s Super Bowl Commercial Goes Against Trump’s Muslim Ban

The popular home-sharing company aired a controversial Super Bowl ad that was targeted at Donald Trump’s despicable immigration ban. Airbnb used the hashtag #weaccept to convey a message of tolerance for people of all faiths, colors, and backgrounds in a world that may be against that very idea.

Airbnb shared this message in an email sent to all customers across the globe:

Today we’re setting a goal to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need. We’ll start with refugees, disaster survivors, and relief workers, though we want to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time. To help people around the world facing displacement, we’ll work with our community of hosts to find not just a place to stay, but also a place to feel connected, respected, and a part of a community again. In addition, Airbnb will contribute $4 million over the course of four years to the International Rescue Committee to support the most critical needs of displaced populations globally.

