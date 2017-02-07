Money-Makin’ Munchies: Harambe-Shaped Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Sells For $100,000 Online
- By Bossip Staff
Bids out for Haramabe.
According to DailyMail, a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that was baked into the shape of assassinated gorilla Harambe has clocked major figures in the online marketplace.
The savory, spicy, crunchy cheese puff sold for $100,000 after first being put on eBay for $11.99 earlier in the week.
Peep the description:
I opened up a bag of flamin’ hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.
This item is one of a kind. It measures up to about one-and-a-half inches in length.
This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included.
We have zero doubt that a white person bought the Harambe Cheeto. None.
