Money-Makin’ Munchies: Harambe-Shaped Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Sells For $100,000 Online

A Cheeto Shaped Like Shot Down Gorilla Haramabe Sells For $100,000

Bids out for Haramabe.

According to DailyMail, a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that was baked into the shape of assassinated gorilla Harambe has clocked major figures in the online marketplace.

The savory, spicy, crunchy cheese puff sold for $100,000 after first being put on eBay for $11.99 earlier in the week.

Peep the description:

I opened up a bag of flamin’ hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind. It measures up to about one-and-a-half inches in length. This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included.

We have zero doubt that a white person bought the Harambe Cheeto. None.

Image via eBay