People We Actually Like: Naomie Harris & Mahershala Ali Attend The Oscars Nominees Luncheon

- By Bossip Staff
89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon held in the Grand Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali

Seen on the scene…

Oscars Nominees Luncheon Photos

A number of celebs were spotted in Beverly Hills Monday for the 89th annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

“Moonlight” stars Naomie Harris…

89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon held in the Grand Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Naomie Harris

and Mahershala Ali were spotted at the Beverly Hilton held affair.

89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon held in the Grand Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Mahershala Ali

And our girl Viola Davis brought her hubby Julius Tennon along for the ride.

Pictured: Viola Davis, Julius Tennon

Denzel Washington…

Pictured: Denzel Washington

and Pharrell were also seen on the scene.

Pictured: Pharrell Williams

Pictured: Viola Davis

89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon held in the Grand Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Mahershala Ali

89th Oscars Nominees Luncheon held in the Grand Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Naomie Harris

Pictured: Pharrell Williams

Pictured: Octavia Spencer

Pictured: Ruth Negga

