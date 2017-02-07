People We Actually Like: Naomie Harris & Mahershala Ali Attend The Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Seen on the scene…

Oscars Nominees Luncheon Photos

A number of celebs were spotted in Beverly Hills Monday for the 89th annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

“Moonlight” stars Naomie Harris…

and Mahershala Ali were spotted at the Beverly Hilton held affair.

And our girl Viola Davis brought her hubby Julius Tennon along for the ride.

Denzel Washington…

and Pharrell were also seen on the scene.