This Reality Baddie Went Viral When LeBron Cooked Her Baller Boo

- By Bossip Staff
Brad Beal’s Baddie Boo Kamiah Shatters The Internet

“Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star-turned-Basketball bae Kamiah Adams was supporting her man ($100 million Wizards baller Bradley Beal) on a seemingly normal Tuesday night until LeBron COOKED him right in front of her eyes and inspired the latest meme obsession currently heating up the internet.

Hit the flip for a front row seat to Bron stealing YET ANOTHER man’s boo during a game.

(Peep Bron’s impossible game-tying shot here)

    And yes, this is the same Kamiah who dated B2K’s Lil Fizz on “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” Life is crazy.

    Nothing but smiles. ✨💙

    Nothing but smiles💙

    Au naturel 👑

    Excuse my closet .

