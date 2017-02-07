This Reality Baddie Went Viral When LeBron Cooked Her Baller Boo

Brad Beal’s Baddie Boo Kamiah Shatters The Internet

“Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star-turned-Basketball bae Kamiah Adams was supporting her man ($100 million Wizards baller Bradley Beal) on a seemingly normal Tuesday night until LeBron COOKED him right in front of her eyes and inspired the latest meme obsession currently heating up the internet.

Hit the flip for a front row seat to Bron stealing YET ANOTHER man’s boo during a game.