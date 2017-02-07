OUR President Obama Is Still On Vacation While We All Panic And Beg Him To Return

Obama’s Vacation Pics Are Depressing

It’s been three weeks since President Obama walked out of our lives to enjoy a vacation while Cheeto Palpatine runs this country to the ground. We’ve seen him on vacation before but it doesn’t hurt every time new pics show up. Now he’s out jet skiing and enjoying his best life.

America has collectively become Barack Obama's salty ex-bae scrolling through his post-breakup IG like pic.twitter.com/XLVeZaXYY8 — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) February 7, 2017

And it’s only making us sad. Look at the Obama vacation pics and the sadness surrounding how much we miss him.