Back From The Future: Larsa Pippen And Her 14K Diamond Ring Reconcile With Scottie Pippen

Scottie And Larsa Pippen Seen On Dinner Date In West Hollywood

No Gucci flip-flop formed against them shall prosper.

After months of canoodling around the globe with Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn, Larsa Pippen has finally run back into the arms of her (probably) embarrassed husband.

TMZ caught Larsa and Scottie out on a dinner date at Mr. Nice Guy’s in West Hollyweird on Monday night. After all the 911 calls, divorce filings and rumors of raunchy rapper rendezvous, it looks like the love is still there between these two because Larsa was seen rocking a BIG AZZ diamond ring! According to her Snapchat it was a Valentine’s Day present.

“Where’s Future?” LMFAOOOOOOOOO! Petty azz cameraman. SMH.

This wasn’t the only public sighting of Larsa and Scottie. Flip the page to see who else they’ve been kickin’ with in LA LA land…

