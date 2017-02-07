Uncle Tom Tears: Omarosa Says She Was Called ‘Trump’s Slore’ While Shopping

Omarosa Says She Was Heckled While Shopping

Omarosa Manigault cried some Uncle Tom tears this weekend after she was harassed while bridesmaid dress shopping.

As previously reported the head of African-American Outreach for Cheeto Mussolini has been walking with a boot after recently shucking and jiving injuring herself.

Well after Omarosa wobbled into a Tysons Corner area Nordstrom’s to pick out bridesmaids dresses for her forthcoming wedding…

Celebrating my birthday early shopping with my lovely bridesmaids 👰🏾! https://t.co/9SYAvMmhpO — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) February 4, 2017

she was heckled by two women who called her “Trump’s whore”.

According to the Via The Washington Post: who was tipped off by a source, two women were “letting her have it” and followed her while she shopped.

“These fat ladies won’t stop following me,” our source recalled Manigault telling staffers in the department store’s cosmetics section. The situation escalated from there. Security was then called and Omarosa was escorted to her car, the two women were asked to leave and they did.

We feel soooo bad for Omarosa, she just can’t catch a break! Remember when she said members of her family have disowned her for her allegiance with Sunkist Stalin?

That poor puppet thang!

WENN