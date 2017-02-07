Should Have Cheated: Booby Gibson Predicted Petty Breakup From Keyshia Cole Months Ago
- By Bossip Staff
Booby Gibson Has Been Hinting At Keyshia Cole Divorce
Are Keyshia and Booby still together or nah?
The R&B singer and her former baller-boo have struggled in matrimony-dom for years. The young couple even claimed they were reconciling back in 2015 when Daniel “Booby” Gibson said he was making sweet music with Keyshia Cole again.
Keyshia must not have gotten the memo because the singer has made headlines with Birdman and Bow Wow after failing to fix her marriage. Today, we even reported the songstress admitted that things still weren’t working out with Booby on The Real:
But the gag is Daniel has been hinting at a breakup for months:
Wait, there’s more!
Looks like this marriage is done! Hit the flip to see what Keyshia has to say next…
