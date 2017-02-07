Should Have Cheated: Booby Gibson Predicted Petty Breakup From Keyshia Cole Months Ago

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

keyshia-cole-boobie-gibson

Booby Gibson Has Been Hinting At Keyshia Cole Divorce

Are Keyshia and Booby still together or nah?

The R&B singer and her former baller-boo have struggled in matrimony-dom for years. The young couple even claimed they were reconciling back in 2015 when Daniel “Booby” Gibson said he was making sweet music with Keyshia Cole again.

Keyshia must not have gotten the memo because the singer has made headlines with Birdman and Bow Wow after failing to fix her marriage. Today, we even reported the songstress admitted that things still weren’t working out with Booby on The Real:

But the gag is Daniel has been hinting at a breakup for months:

I've learned that there's a difference between "letting go" & "giving up". #Boobysworld 🌎 #HappynewYear

A photo posted by Daniel "Booby" Gibson (@boobygang) on

Wait, there’s more!

Looks like this marriage is done! Hit the flip to see what Keyshia has to say next

IG

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Break Ups, Did You Know, Divorces

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus