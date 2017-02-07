Meet The Bandwidth Bangers On Trey Songz’ New Dating Show “Tremaine The Playboy”

Peep The Trailer For Trey Songz New Reality TV Dating Show “Tremaine The Playboy”

Trey Songz is looking for love, ladies. Least that’s what he wants us to believe.

Today we got the first look at his new web-based VH1 reality dating show aptly-entitled “Tremaine The Playboy”. Take a look

Keep it real now, some of y’all are definitely about to run through your data plan to watch every last second of this show. Especially once you lay your eyes on the ladies who are vying for Trey’s di-…attention.

Image via YouTube