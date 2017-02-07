#BlackTwitterClassics: A Flashback To The Whole Entire BeyHive Spraying Khia With Raid

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21

beyonce-khia

The BeyHive Vs. Khia (AGAIN)

Professional Twitter roach Khia hasn’t popped on social media since the moment she was dragged to the mustiest corner of Hell by the BeyHive during a legendary roast session that should’ve served as a final warning to ANYONE considering throwing rocks at Queen Bey’s throne.

khiabey

Hit the flip for the absolutely legendary Khia dragging by the BeyHive.

First…

khiatweet

Then….

crispity

trash

oilspill

titties2

eviction

titties1

    Continue Slideshow

    khia3

    tittiesfloor

    dust

    possum

    khia

    jumprope

    criss

    situp

    tv

    madea

    monroe

    keyshia

    lee

    fbnf

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, Hi Hater

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus